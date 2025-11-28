SG Americas Securities LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 163.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.3%

WERN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $712.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

