SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in J.Jill, Inc. $JILL

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in J.Jill by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JILL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

