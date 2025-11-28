SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,915 Shares of Premier, Inc. $PINC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 72.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 112.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 2,172.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Premier stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company had revenue of ($713.06) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

