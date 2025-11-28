Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,858 and last traded at GBX 2,846, with a volume of 2673137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,808.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,610 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,385 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,858.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,709.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.26. The company has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 101 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current year.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends.

