Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 510,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 130,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Trading Down 16.7%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
