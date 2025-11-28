Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 510,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 130,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Trading Down 16.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Sego Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.