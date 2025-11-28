Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,814 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $80,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

