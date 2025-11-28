Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $317.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.58 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

