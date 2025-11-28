Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 71,525 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,525 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,596,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

