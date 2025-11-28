Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.46, a P/E/G ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.30. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

