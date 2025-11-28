Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 167,793 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $293,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,223,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,036,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,835 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

