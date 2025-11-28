Scotia Capital Inc. Has $91.02 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

