Scotia Capital Inc. Has $47.32 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $593.41 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

