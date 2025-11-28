Scotia Capital Inc. Has $31.13 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $475.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.