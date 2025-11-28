Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after purchasing an additional 606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,595,000 after buying an additional 553,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

