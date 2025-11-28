Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $206,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $207.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

