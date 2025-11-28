Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

