Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.4650, with a volume of 3161290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

