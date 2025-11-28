Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,187,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $268,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SCHG stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

