Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2,871.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,646 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

