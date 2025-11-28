Samuel Yount Sells 5,040 Shares of NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $71,971.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 384,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,391.08. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Samuel Yount sold 521 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $7,424.25.

On Thursday, November 13th, Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $173,929.86.

NerdWallet Trading Up 2.7%

NRDS opened at $15.06 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NerdWallet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

