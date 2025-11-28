Saia, Inc. $SAIA Stock Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 403.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Saia worth $49,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Saia in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.10.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $587.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

