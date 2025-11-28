Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $53,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27,221.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $446,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $304.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $263,279.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,285.80. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

