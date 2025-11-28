Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.60 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Crown worth $66,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 79,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

