Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Vertiv worth $67,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 43.9% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

