Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.66. Royce Small-Cap Trust shares last traded at $15.9890, with a volume of 310,751 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.
About Royce Small-Cap Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
