Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.66. Royce Small-Cap Trust shares last traded at $15.9890, with a volume of 310,751 shares changing hands.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Small-Cap Trust

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,293,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after buying an additional 198,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 659,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 693,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 190,986 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

