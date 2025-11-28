Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Releases Earnings Results

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Royale Energy Price Performance

Royale Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Royale Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.87.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.