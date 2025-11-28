Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV is Tejara Capital Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,649 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Roivant Sciences worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $31,988,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,503,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 1,476,646 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,117,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 695,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ROIV opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $11,068,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,653,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,238,535.56. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock valued at $143,557,750 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

