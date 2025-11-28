Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 54,235 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

