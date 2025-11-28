Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,980 Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

