Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 252.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.83 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $707,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,899.93. This represents a 51.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $582,063.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 599,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,102.38. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 808,186 shares of company stock worth $17,197,298. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.