Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,837 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. $IGI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 118.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $987,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

