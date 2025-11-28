Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $602,000 Investment in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. $HOVR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance

HOVR opened at $1.62 on Friday. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Horizon Aircraft news, CEO Brian Frederick Merker sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 265,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,144. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Brandon Robinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,372,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,984.20. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,600. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of New Horizon Aircraft from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded shares of New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOVR

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.