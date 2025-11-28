Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $602,000 Investment in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. $HOVR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
HOVR opened at $1.62 on Friday. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
In other New Horizon Aircraft news, CEO Brian Frederick Merker sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 265,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,144. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Brandon Robinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,372,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,984.20. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,600. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.
