Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $631,000 in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of MLN opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

