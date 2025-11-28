Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $637,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,342 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $959,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 689,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after buying an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,582,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.81.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

