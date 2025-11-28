Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $505,000 Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 102.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 741.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 653,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

