Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD is Quadrature Capital Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,578 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Robinhood Markets worth $86,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

