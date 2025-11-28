Robert Dixon Buys 3,000 Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Dixon bought 3,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 39,241 shares in the company, valued at $158,926.05. This represents a 8.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($7.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 72,467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 313.4% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

