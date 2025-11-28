RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Director Sells $100,731.63 in Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 13,413 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $100,731.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $279,064.09. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $7.61 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $330.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 576,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,455.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 451,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $399,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Baird R W downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

