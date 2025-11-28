Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,916 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celsius were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after buying an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

