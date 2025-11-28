Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Flowserve worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $7,134,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Flowserve by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,640.56. This represents a 47.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FLS opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

