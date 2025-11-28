Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.40 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ExlService were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134,491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ExlService by 18,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,901,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,584,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.82 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

