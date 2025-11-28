Reviewing Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and Tokyo Lifestyle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BRC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 0.81 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -9.13 Tokyo Lifestyle $210.12 million 0.05 $6.64 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tokyo Lifestyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Tokyo Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Tokyo Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60% Tokyo Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRC and Tokyo Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tokyo Lifestyle 1 0 0 0 1.00

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.62%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Lifestyle has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Tokyo Lifestyle on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Tokyo Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.