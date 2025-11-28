Reviewing Mail Ru Group (MLRYY) & Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail Ru Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.58, indicating that their average share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mail Ru Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mail Ru Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mail Ru Group $1.58 billion -$401.22 million -0.92 Mail Ru Group Competitors $21.93 billion $4.48 billion 2.57

Mail Ru Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mail Ru Group. Mail Ru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mail Ru Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A Mail Ru Group Competitors -23.75% -14.39% -3.13%

Summary

Mail Ru Group rivals beat Mail Ru Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mail Ru Group

(Get Free Report)

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mail Ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail Ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.