ResearchCoin (RSC) Price Reaches $0.23

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. ResearchCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and $638.68 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ResearchCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ResearchCoin

ResearchCoin launched on July 31st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,619,403 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. The official message board for ResearchCoin is blog.researchhub.foundation.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 129,553,092.24847884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.22774022 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $667,536.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ResearchCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

