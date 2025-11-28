Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CNB Financial (CCNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE):

11/25/2025 – CNB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – CNB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – CNB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – CNB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

