Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $49,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2%

RSG stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average of $233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.