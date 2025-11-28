Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

