Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clorox stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.75. 1,632,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Clorox

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

