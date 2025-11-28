Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 400.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.