Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Louisiana-Pacific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3%

LPX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 864,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 72.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,291,000 after buying an additional 1,211,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,299,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $240,863,000 after acquiring an additional 635,817 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

